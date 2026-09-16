Overnight storms knock out power, trees down

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight storms knocked out power to a few and damaged trees in the metro.

KSHB photojournalist Steve Silvestri captured a large branch in the roadway at 63rd & Troost overnight.

Evergy reported 53 outages shortly after 5 a.m. impacting 524 customers.

Independence Power and Light only showed one outaged, but it knocked out power to 71 customers.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Lauren Rainson says up to three and nearly four inches of rain fell overnight in some spots.

Rainson says the rain will taper off this morning and we'll dry out and heat up this afternoon.