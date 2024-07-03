Overnight storms leave damage across Kansas City area Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After storms swept through the Kansas City area overnight, KSHB 41 News is tracking storm damage.

As of Wednesday morning, Evergy reported 365 outages impacting 10,969 customers. Evergy said crews are working around the clock to restore power, and lightning was a "significant factor" leading to the outages.

Tim Hellhake/KSHB Evergy crews work to restore power on July 3 near 50th and Agnes.

A fallen tree blocked all three eastbound lanes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Agnes Avenue.

Tim Hellhake/KSHB

Another tree fell on a home, just east of 54th and Indiana in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tim Hellhake/KSHB

The Dishonest Don's Fireworks stand in Riverside was also damaged Tuesday night. Some workers were reportedly injured in the incident.

Owner Kurt Eckard said they plan to reopen by 1 p.m. Wednesday.

"The main goal is to get everything cleaned up. We didn't lose any of our product we just lost a tent. So we have to literally rebuild from start to finish," Eckard said.

KSHB crews also spotted a collapsed tent near The Cure Church in Lee's Summit after the storms.