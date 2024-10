KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overturned semi is blocking the ramp from Interstate 35 northbound to Interstate 635 northbound in Kansas.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No serious injuries have been reported, and the cargo is reportedly intact in the semi.

The ramp from I-35 northbound to I-635 has been shut down and will be for quite some time.

Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route from Overland Park toward downtown Kansas City.

