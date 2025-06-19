Ozone alert declared for greater Kansas City for Thursday, June 19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Ozone Alert Day has been declared for the Greater Kansas City area today.

The Mid-America Regional Council Air Quality Program says moderate to high levels of ozone pollution on Thursday, June 19, make our air unhealthy for sensitive groups .

There are several recommended steps to take to protect your health and reduce pollution.



Reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities

If you have trouble breathing or heart problems, keep medicines close by and check on others in similar circumstances.

To reduce pollution



Carpool, bike or use public transit

Avoid mowing until the next green skycast is issued

Avoid refueling your car. If you must refuel, try to wait until after 7 p.m.

