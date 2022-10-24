Pair of KCK men testifying in hopes of overturn murder convictions

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two Kansas City, Kansas, men who were convicted in murders that were investigated by former KCK Police Det. Roger Golubski are testifying in hopes a judge will overturn their convictions.

Brian Betts and Celester McKinney were both found guilty in the 1997 murder of Greg Miller.

The men say they were framed by Golubski when the former detective had the two men’s uncle, Carter Betts, point the finger in their direction for Miller’s death.

In testimony Monday, Betts said he was forced to blame his nephews because otherwise detectives were going to charge him. In the testimony, Betts says that Golubski was one of the detectives who made him lie.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

