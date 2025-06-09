Parade of Hearts looking for artists as 2026 submissions open

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parade of Hearts 2026 is looking for artists to help celebrate "art, culture and connection" in the fourth installation of the public art experience.

“Heartists” must live in the region or have been raised in the area to ensure a “deeply rooted connection to the stories told through each heart,” per Parade of Hearts.

A panel of artists, community leaders, curators and industry professionals will review all submissions and select 150. The design jury’s goal is to select the designs with the most “originality, visual impact, regional storytelling and alignment with Parde of Hearts values.”

New this year, the sculptures feature an open heart. The purposeful change to the heart keyhole symbolizes that Kansas City’s hearts are open.

Additionally, the circular design symbolizes unity while providing visitors an enhanced experience and artists more flexibility, organizers said.

Parade of Hearts Call for artists

“Through community pride, cultural richness, and shared purpose, Parade of Hearts unites cities and counties in a powerful artistic experience that celebrates unity, diversity, and the unmatched generosity of the heartland,” Jenn Nussbeck, Parade of Hearts executive director, said in a news release.

Each selected design will receive a $2,500 stipend, meaning $375,000 total will be invested into Kansas City’s art community.

Submissions opened at 9 a.m. on June 9 and will close at 5 p.m. on Aug. 13. More details can be found here.

The 2026 hearts will be displayed from next April through August.

