Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting victim files lawsuit against Greater KC Sports Commission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting victim filed a lawsuit this week against the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission alleging the commission “failed to implement adequate security measures to protect the thousands of attendees who gathered in front of Union Station.”

James Lemons was shot in the leg while carrying his daughter away from the chaos.

He previously told KSHB 41 he worried about the trauma his children experienced that day.

“The terrified looks that they had on their faces, trying to push through the crowd," Lemons recalled. "Knowing that I was hurt, but knowing that I was still worried about them getting out of there."

In the suit Lemons filed Monday, March 3, he alleged the sports commission failed to “ensure a safe and secure environment” by neglecting “security screenings, controlled entry points and a visible security presence.”

By failing to provide such “reasonable precautions,” Lemons said the sports commission “exposed attendees to an unacceptable and foreseeable risk of harm.”

Lemons’ suit goes on to compare the “failure” of the 2024 rally to successful large-scale events in the same location that went off without a hitch because they featured “comprehensive safety protocols.” The petition explicitly states Lemons hopes to “advocate for safer public event practices in Kansas City” through holding the commission accountable.

Lemons seeks compensation for damages including physical pain and suffering, mental anguish, medical expenses, punitive/exemplary damages, court costs pre- and post-judgement interest and “any and all other damages” he feels may be “justly entitled.”

The sports commission sent a statement to KSHB 41 Wednesday in response to the suit.

“We are aware of the recent lawsuit filed against the Sports Commission and disagree with its assertions.



"Our insurance company is handling everything in relationship to this matter. We will not have further comments as it relates to claims or lawsuits moving forward.



"For questions relating to security plans for the celebration, we recommend contacting the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.”

The lawsuit requests the case be tried by jury.

