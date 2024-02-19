Mattie Rhodes Center offers bilingual counseling services to families impacted by Chiefs parade shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo . — Lisa Lopez-Galvan — the woman who died in the mass shooting following the Chiefs Super Bowl rally — called Kansas City, Missouri's Westside neighborhood home for generations.

Tucked away in the Westside neighborhood is the Mattie Rhodes Center, a community development organization helping those impacted by last week's shooting with its bilingual services.

Daniela Leon/KSHB

"It's important to speak the same language because when you're traumatized, you really need to understand the culture, the nuances and the dynamics that are involved with trauma in our Latino culture," said Monica Mayberry, licensed clinical social worker with the Mattie Rhodes Center. "How do we broach that conversation with parents and with the kids that are being impacted?"

According to the American Psychology Association’s Center for Workforce Studies, even though Hispanic and Black people account for 30% of the U.S. Population, BIPOC only make up 9% of the psychology workforce.

The Mattie Rhodes Center is bridging the gap and has therapists and social workers who speak Spanish and offer their assistance at little to no cost. Many of the victims from last week are of Hispanic origin and the center notes talking to people who understand you and look like you makes a difference.

"Our communities are heartbroken and as a clinician myself, trauma is something that will impact people at different levels," Mayberry said. "Our community is suffering. It hit home. Some of our community members are angry, sad, in denial and shock. Why does this happen? But one thing is that we are really resilient, and we will heal and we're here to support."

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Daniela Leon

To learn more visit the center's website. If there's an emergency situation, a therapist with the Mattie Rhodes Center can usually be available on short notice. If not, you could be referred to another agency or crisis center.

Most people are seen for their first visit within a month.

