1 year after Chiefs rally shooting, KC Strong Fund recipients discuss impact of donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not long after the tragedy that took place at the 2024 Chiefs Super Bowl Rally, the United Way and the Chiefs teamed up to create a fundraiser focused on bringing the community together.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed and dozens more were injured due to the events that took place at the rally outside of Union Station.

It's called the KC Strong Fund, and it raised close to $2 million. A little over $1.2 million went to gunshot victims from the rally, like 10-year-old Samuel Arellano's family.

Over $830,000 went to 14 local organizations that work to curb gun violence. Two of them,are KC Mother's in Charge and the Rose Brooks Center.

Rosilyn Temple, founder of KC Mother's in Charge, said the money gave them a much needed boost.

"I'm able to still do the work, going to the homicide scenes, support the family through the funeral process," Temple said.

But Temple mentioned they're also able to fund and focus on other programs within the organization, like Survivors Will Heal.

"It’s a non-fatal shooting program," Temple said. "Helping them, being able to address what has happened to them, being able to live what’s 'normal' life after they’ve been shot."

At the Rose Brooks Center, Lisa Fleming, the CEO, said they put the donation toward Project SAFE. It's a program that works with schools and students as young as preschool, teaching them the best ways to address conflict.

"How do you express emotions? How do you resolve conflict? How do you deal with it when you get stressed out? How do you do that in a way that doesn’t harm yourself or harm others?" Fleming said.

Fleming said the money's given them the freedom to work outside the center, to create what she calls "system change."

"How do we work cooperatively with the police department with schools with hospitals, other community programs," Fleming said. "Putting into practice policies that will help keep our community safe."

Both Fleming and Temple say they feel honored to have been chosen to receive the donation.

"What it did is show that the work we’ve did all these years, it really pays off," Temple said.

They both feel seen, but also see the KC Strong Fund as a symbol of how Kansas City was able to come together during such a dark time.

"People will, when they think about that, they will think about the actions they took as a community through KC Strong," Fleming said.

