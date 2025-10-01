Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Parent PLUS Plus hosting free Parents Night Out event Friday, Oct. 3

Cassandra Bruington
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Calling all parents! Parent PLUS Plus is hosting Parents Night Out this Friday, Oct. 3. The free event runs from 5 -7 p.m.

The organizer of the event, Cassandra Bruington, said Friday will be like a "play date without the kids."

Bruington hopes the event will be a place where parents can come together who are looking for a safe and fun way to build community for themselves and their children.

She said she started Parents Night Out as a way to reconnect with Kansas City and herself post-COVID, after a high-risk pregnancy that required surgery.

Parent PLUS plus is hosting a free event for parents on Friday, Oct. 3.

As a new mom raising a child with spina bifida, she said she craved community.

"What began as a mission to never waste a sitter transformed into an adult play date without the kids," Bruington said. "Parents Night Out has grown into a free event with food, entertainment, fun, and free child care, giving parents a true chance to connect and thrive in community."

The address of the event will be provided to those who register here. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Oct. 1.

