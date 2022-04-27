Park Hill puts staff member on leave during police investigation into inappropriate behavior

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Park Hill School District is working with law enforcement to investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior by one of their staff members.

The employee, who works at the LEAD Innovation Studio, was put on leave by the district pending the investigation.

In an email to families, Park Hill School District Principal Ryan Stanley said that the allegations were reported to the "Children's Division, and law enforcement officers are investigating to see whether or not there was criminal activity."

"We cannot provide details, both because authorities are investigating and because this is a personnel matter," the email said. "However, we wanted you to know that we are following our policies and practices, and we are partnering with authorities in their investigations."