Park Hill School Board approves new mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It took five hours, emotional pleas for and against a mask mandate and the clearing of screaming audience members from the meeting before the Park Hill School Board could vote Monday night on a mask mandate.

The board voted 6-1 in favor of a mask mandate inside all district facilities.

The mandate applies to everyone age 3 and older.

Board members will reevaluate the mandate by the beginning of the school district's second quarter.

Nearly 60 people, including students from district schools, spent three minutes each asking the board to either approve or vote down a mask mandate.

Speakers appealed to the board to consider the science behind the virus, vaccines and masks, while others claimed the science of the pandemic was not settled and masks don't make a difference in the fight against the virus.

Some in the audience yelled at school board members during the meeting and were told to stop.

The pointed comments continued and school board president Janice Bowlin asked everyone to leave the auditorium before the vote.

