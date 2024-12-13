Park Hill School District approves new boundary lines for 2025-26 school year

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Park Hill School District approved new boundary lines for the 2025-2026 school year, impacting nearly 1,600 students.

The newest elementary school, Angeline Washington, prompted the redistricting process. The majority of the 1,600 affected students are elementary school families.

Parents shared their voices with KSHB 41 News about the redistricting not being fair and splitting up neighborhoods.

Park Hill School District redid the boundary lines, which now affected fewer families and will keep neighborhoods together.

The new plan passed at Thursday night's board meeting.

The board also approved grandfathering in 5th and 8th graders at their current schools to avoid changing communities in their last year.

