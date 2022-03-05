Park Hill School District names new superintendent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Park Hill School District's new superintendent is already on the district's leadership team.

Dr. Mike Kimbrel is the assistant superintendent of academic services and will take over the top spot on July 1.

Kimbrel replaces Dr. Jeanette Cowherd who is retiring effective June 30, according to a district news release.

The board will officially vote on Kimbrel's appointment at its meeting March 10, the release states.

Kimbrel has been with the district for 12 years and worked as director of research, evaluation and assessment before becoming executive director of quality and evaluation.

"After doing our due diligence to conduct a national search to make sure we had the very best person for Park Hill, we were thrilled that we have such an ideal candidate right here at home,” said Board President Janice Bolin. “His visionary leadership approach is data-driven while also thoughtful and empathetic. He is the right person to build on the work we have been doing in Park Hill and to take us to the next level.”

Kimbrel has two daughters in Park Hill School District.