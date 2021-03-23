Park Hill schools will reopen Wednesday after malware attack issues resolved

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Park Hill students will return to class Wednesday after a malware attack forced district leaders to cancel school for the first two days of the week.

In-person and virtual learners will return to regular school days Wednesday after the district’s technology team resolved lingering issues from the weekend attack, a Park Hill spokesperson confirmed.

The spokesperson said the district now has “access to the key systems we need to make sure our schools are safe.”

There may still be some lingering intermittent issues, but parents and students should be able to access all programs.

Park Hill is hopeful no personal information was compromised based on early investigation.

Security experts, including those from the U.S. Secret Service and FBI, are assisting in the investigation.

