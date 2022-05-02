Parkville man found guilty of child sex predator crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Parkville man was convicted on April 28 for child sex predator crimes.

Robert Billings, 52, was found guilty by a Platte County jury for two counts of first degree attempted statutory sodomy, according to the Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd's office.

Following the four-day trial, jurors found that Billings attempted to sexually touch two girls in a sexual manner, who were ages five and six, between 2009-2018. This occurred while Billings was visiting family in Parkville.

Two women also testified that they had been "sexually molested" by Billings over 30 years ago, though Zahnd's office said Billings could not be charged for the claims.

“The girls and grown women who came forward and told their stories are the real heroes of this case. Despite enduring abuse as very young children, they all bravely told the truth about what happened to them. As a result, a serial sex offender now faces decades in prison," Zahnd said in a statement.

According to a release, prosecutors in the case informed jurors of "prior criminal acts of repeat child sex offenders" due to a 2014 amendment, written by Zahnd.

"Cases involving a young child's word against an adult's are very difficult to prove. It's important that jurors get to hear the full truth of a sexual predator's prior sexual offenses," he said.

Billings will be sentenced July 7 and could receive up to 24 years in prison.