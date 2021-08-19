Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Parson won't call lawmakers back early for redistricting

items.[0].image.alt
Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images
FILE — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson listens to a media question during a press conference to discuss the status of license renewal for the St. Louis Planned Parenthood facility on May 29, 2019, in Jefferson City. (Photo by Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images)
Gov. Mike Parson
Posted at 11:43 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 12:43:27-04

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday said he won't call lawmakers back to work early this year to redraw the state's congressional districts.

Parson told reporters gathered at the Missouri State Fair that he doesn't plan on calling a special legislative session this year.

"I don't anticipate a special session at all for the remainder of the year unless we had to do that," Parson said.

That means state lawmakers won't officially begin work redrawing the boundaries of U.S. representatives' districts until they return to the Capitol in January for their annual session.

In Missouri, state lawmakers create congressional districts. Citizen commissions draw state legislative districts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources