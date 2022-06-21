Watch
Parts of Kansas City-area included in severe thunderstorm watch

Posted at 6:09 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 19:09:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Kansas City area in Kansas and Missouri until 12 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In Kansas, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Wyandotte counties are included.

In Missouri, Buchanan, Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte and Ray counties are included.

During this time, hail up to size of ping pong balls are possible, along with gusts up to 70 MPH and frequent lightning.

