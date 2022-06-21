Parts of Kansas City-area included in severe thunderstorm watch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Kansas City area in Kansas and Missouri until 12 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In Kansas, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Wyandotte counties are included.

In Missouri, Buchanan, Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte and Ray counties are included.

During this time, hail up to size of ping pong balls are possible, along with gusts up to 70 MPH and frequent lightning.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 12 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/ccByBNoKLn — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) June 21, 2022

