Parts of KSHB 41 viewing area included in severe thunderstorm watch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parts of the KSHB 41 News viewing area are included in a severe thunderstorm watch through 10 p.m. Monday.

The watch includes counties in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, including Atchison, Kansas.

LINK | Latest KSHB 41 Weather forecast

KSHB 41 Weather Update

The watch also includes counties to the west of the KSHB 41 News viewing area, including Topeka, Manhattan and Junction City.

Isolated hail up to the size of quarters and scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible with any severe storms that form.

KSHB

—