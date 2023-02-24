Passengers arriving to new KCI terminal ready to adjust

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Chances are if you have a flight out of Kansas City within the next coming days, you're going to be flying out of the old terminal into the new one.

So how are passengers adjusting to the move? Some people like the Dicus family plan to tour the new terminal by themselves after their DC flight lands next week.

“We’re very excited,” said Kai Dicus, “I’ve heard some great things about it and we're definitely going to take the tour around just scope it out. I’m excited about what they put in here that represents Kansas City.”

Some people like Nan Shaffer decided to shorten their trip to get one last final flight experience at the old terminal which will be demolished once the new terminal opens.

“I was a little afraid of coming on the first day and a new terminal might be a little chaotic,” said Shaffer. "I have another trip coming up in another month and a half, so I will get a chance to be in the new terminal soon.”

KCI spokesperson Justin Meyer told KSHB-TV airport staff will be on hand to help travelers find their luggage and navigate through the new terminal.

The airport will also offer the red bus service from the new terminal over to Terminal B and C garages and circle parking, services will be running until the old lots are vacant.

Signage will also be installed to help travelers find their cars and virtual videos have been made by FlyKC to help folks get familiar with new terminal.

