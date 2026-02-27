Pastor Adam Hamilton to explore independent campaign for U.S. Senate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adam Hamilton, pastor of United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, announced Friday he is exploring an independent campaign for U.S. Senate.

Hamilton said Friday he has formed an exploratory committee to launch a campaign for U.S. Senate as an Independent candidate.

Should Hamilton decide to run, he would run against incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R - Kansas), who has previously announced his intent to seek re-election to a second term. Michael "Mike" Soetaert has filed to seek the Democratic nomination for the seat.

“Our society is growing more polarized; concern for our fellow Americans, kindness, and reasoned dialogue are endangered,” Hamilton said in a press release on Friday. “The American experiment feels fragile; Families and communities are divided. We are better together and we need leaders who will work to unite us rather than seeking to divide.”

Hamilton said Friday he plans to visit various parts of Kansas in March as part of a “listening tour” to gauge support for his campaign.

More information is available online .

—