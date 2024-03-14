Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce partner to bring 1587 Prime steakhouse to Loews Kansas City Hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are expanding their presence in the culinary world.

The pair announced plans Thursday to open a new upscale steakhouse, 1587 Prime, inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel at West 15th and Wyandotte streets in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The restaurant will be operated by Noble 33 hospitality group and will feature street access with the restaurant itself spanning more than 10,000 square feet on two floors.

It's set to open to the public in early 2025.

"Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities, so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City," Mahomes said in a press release.

The group already operates restaurants in Los Angeles; Scottsdale, Arizona; Las Vegas; New York; Toronto and London and soon will expand to Houston, Miami and Kansas City.

"We're excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own," Kelce said in the release.

Mahomes and Kelce already have experience in the restaurant world., including Mahomes' push to bring the Whataburger fast-food burger chain to the Kansas City market.

Kelce partnered last fall with Walmart for a line of refrigerated entrees under the brand name “Travis Kelce’s Kitchen.”

Courtesy Noble 33 1587 Prime rendering

"We are thrilled to partner with Patrick and Travis to help bring our collective vision to life with 1587 Prime," Noble 33 co-founder Mikey Tanha said in a statement. "This partnership represents a convergence of culinary artistry, athletic prowess, community enrichment and unmatched hospitality."

Tanha and co-founder Tosh Berman said 1587 Prime will feature private dining rooms, a "world-class" chef's kitchen and a meat display, with each offering a "hyper-subtle nod" to Mahomes' and Kelce's football accomplishments.

They also said 1587 Prime will feature one of the largest wine collections in Missouri.

KSHB 41's Sean Hirshberg contributed reporting to this story.