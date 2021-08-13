Watch
Patrol: Missouri man fatally run over in Kansas by truck

Drew Snyder
STOCK police lights
Posted at 10:46 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 11:46:34-04

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri man has died after being run over while trying to chase a rolling, driverless pickup truck and trailer, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. Thursday in a driveway off U.S. Highway 73, south of Atchison in northeastern Kansas, according to the KHP crash report.

Investigators said David Richardson, 61, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was on foot chasing the runaway truck and trailer when the vehicle jackknifed and hit him.

Richardson died at the scene, the patrol said.

