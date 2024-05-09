Peacock announces ‘The Office’ spin-off set in Midwestern town

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NBC’s Peacock streaming service announced Wednesday a new comedy series in the same “mockumentary” style as The Office.

According to Peacock, the new comedy series, which officially remains without a title, will focus on a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the work of the publisher to bring the newspaper back to its glory days with volunteer reporters.

The series was created by The Office adapter Greg Daniels and Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman.

Production is set to start in July, with an ensemble cast led by Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore.

NBCUniversal Entertainment President Lisa Katz says despite signing off more than 10 years ago, “The Office” has continued to gain popularity and fans.

“In partnership with Universal television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper,” Katz said in Peacock's report.

Among those helping to produce the show are Ricky Gervais, who was the main character on the British version of The Office before it came to American television. Gervias will be joined by Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas.

