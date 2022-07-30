Pedestrian critically injured after being run over by rear wheels of Ride KC bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating after a pedestrian was critically injured after being run over by a Ride KC bus on Saturday afternoon.

An initial investigation revealed the victim was at the bus stop located near Truman Road and Prospect Avenue.

As the bus was was pulling away, the victim grabbed ahead of the bus as it pulled away from the bus stop, according to a KCPD crash report.

The victim lost his grip, fell to the ground and was run over by the rear wheels of the bus.

They were transported to an area hospital and are in extremely critical condition.

