Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old girl was hurt after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police say the victim was crossing Village Parkway West at the intersection of France Family Drive when she was struck by a northbound vehicle.

She was immediately taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Police say the preliminary investigation does not indicated that weather, speed or driver impairment were contributing factors.

The accident occurred during the weather-delayed start of a U.S. Open Cup Match at Children's Mercy Park.

The incident remains under investigation.