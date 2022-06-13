Pedestrian dies in fatal Sunday night crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, Sunday night.

At around 9:48 p.m. Sunday, the pedestrian had crossed the eastbound lanes of Blue Ridge Boulevard near 118th Street, and was standing in the roadway crossing the westbound lanes, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Police say a driver of a blue Ford Explorer did not see the pedestrian, and the pedestrian was hit with the front left corner of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was declared dead on the scene. There were no other injuries reported in the crash.