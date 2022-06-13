Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian dies in fatal Sunday night crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KCPD car
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
KCPD car
Posted at 6:29 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 07:29:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, Sunday night.

At around 9:48 p.m. Sunday, the pedestrian had crossed the eastbound lanes of Blue Ridge Boulevard near 118th Street, and was standing in the roadway crossing the westbound lanes, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Police say a driver of a blue Ford Explorer did not see the pedestrian, and the pedestrian was hit with the front left corner of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was declared dead on the scene. There were no other injuries reported in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock