Westbound 350 highway closed after serious pedestrian crash

350 highway is closed after a woman was hit by a pickup truck around 5:00 a.m. in Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 6:37 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 08:01:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while walking on the inside lane of 350 Highway at 63rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The westbound lanes of 350 Highway are currently closed.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say the woman was walking in the inside lanes of 350 Highway. The pedestrian crash occurred around 5:00 a.m., while it was dark outside.

The driver of the pickup truck is cooperating with police. He was headed westbound at the time of the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

