Pedestrian runner struck, road closed in Douglas County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian runner was struck by a vehicle on N 1400 Road between Lawrence and Eudora.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department have closed N 1400 Road between E 1900 and E 2000 roads between Lawrence and Eudora after a vehicle struck a pedestrian runner about 5:30 a.m.

Medics transported the runner to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was transported with minor injuries.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended period while the Douglas County Crash Investigation Team conducts its investigation.

Motorists should find an alternate route.

