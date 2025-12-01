Pedestrian struck, killed Sunday night on highway on-ramp in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are working to learn more about a pedestrian who was struck and killed Sunday night near Sterling Road and Interstate 70.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to the on-ramp from Sterling Avenue to eastbound I-70 on a pedestrian struck.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a red Ford F150 was southbound on Sterling through the intersection of the eastbound I-70 ramp with a green light.

The pedestrian was running east to west across Sterling and ran directly into the path of the Ford.

Police say the truck struck the pedestrian, who was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but they died at the hospital.

The driver, front and rear seat passengers of the Ford were uninjured.

This is fatality number 62, compared to number 86 at this time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.