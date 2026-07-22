Pedestrian struck and killed by driver fleeing Missouri State Highway Patrol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday by a driver fleeing a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.

Kansas City Police say officers were called to 18th & Prospect on a hit and run crash of a pedestrian about 1 a.m.

Police said the driver of a white Chevrolet Trax was fleeing from troopers when they struck a pedestrian crossing 18th Street at Prospect.

Police say the driver continued eastbound on 18th Street without stopping, while the trooper stopped to assist the pedestrian.

The pedestrian died on the scene.

The investigation is underway.

Police say this is fatality #43 compared to 44 at this time last year.