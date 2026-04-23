Pedestrian struck and killed near 77th Terrace and Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed near 77th & Troost Wednesday evening.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee was northbound on Troost Avenue from 80th Street about 6:20 p.m.

Just prior to 77th Terrace, the driver left the roadway, entered the grassy area on the east side of the street, and continued onto the sidewalk.

The Jeep then struck a pedestrian, projecting him into a utility pole before he came to rest in the roadway.

The Jeep continued, became airborne, and collided with a billboard.

It then rotated approximately 180 degrees and came to rest on its side in front of a nearby business.

Both the pedestrian and driver were transported to an area hospital.

The pedestrian later succumbed to his injuries in the crash.

The driver is currently in custody and remains under investigation for possible DUI.