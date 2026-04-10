Pedestrian struck and killed on Winner Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Winner Road and Booth early Friday morning.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police were called to the scene about 12:50 a.m.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed that a pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk, was crossing Winner Road from north to south.

The pedestrian was in the westbound lane of the roadway and was struck by a gray Chevrolet Trax that was westbound on Winner Road.

Police say the Chevrolet initially left the scene, but returned and the driver contacted officers.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died a short time later.

This is the 19th fatality of the year, compared to 15 at this time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.