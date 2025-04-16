Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian struck at 23rd Street and Union in Independence

Independence police cruiser
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Al Miller/KSHB
Independence was forced to scramble when the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced raises for its officers in April. Now, city officials hope voters will sign off on police pay raises.
Independence police cruiser
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck at 23rd Street and Cottage in Independence Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene about 6:15 a.m.

Officers say a passenger car traveling EB on 23rd street hit a male pedestrian, about 20 years old crossing the street.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

23rd street was closed in both directions between Union and Cottage. It re-opened to traffic about 7:50 a.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

042625_KSHB_GoS_DonateNow_480x360_sponsors.jpg

Gift of Sole - Learn More