Pedestrian struck at 23rd Street and Union in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck at 23rd Street and Cottage in Independence Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene about 6:15 a.m.

Officers say a passenger car traveling EB on 23rd street hit a male pedestrian, about 20 years old crossing the street.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

23rd street was closed in both directions between Union and Cottage. It re-opened to traffic about 7:50 a.m.

