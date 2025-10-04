Pedestrian struck, killed in early Saturday morning crash in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle that occurred early Saturday morning.

Just after 4:35 a.m. Saturday, a pedestrian was walking in the roadway in the eastbound lanes of 23rd Street when a Nissan Pathfinder traveling eastbound struck the pedestrian at the intersection of 23rd and Emery streets.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder remained on scene and is cooperating with the evidence.

The eastbound lanes of 23rd Street between Emery Street and Leslie Avenue were closed for about three hours.

—