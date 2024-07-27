Pedestrian struck, killed on I-35 trying to help victim of previous crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17 year-old teen was killed after being struck by a vehicle on I-35 when he stopped to help the victim of a previous crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Benjamin D. Van Buskirk, 17, of Olathe was hit by a 2010 Jeep Liberty just before 2 a.m. on I-35SB just north of Johnson Drive in Merriam, KS.

The highway patrol says a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox was stalled in the number 1 lane from an accident.

A 2008 Honda CR-V stopped on the right shoulder. The passenger, Van Buskirk ran across the highway to render aid to the Equinox.

A Jeep Liberty was then traveling SB in the number one lane and hit the Equinox. It then drifted into lane number three after the crash, and struck Van Buskirk.

The driver of the Equinox suffered serious injuries in the crash.

