Pedestrian struck, killed on I-435 to I-70 overnight

Posted at 8:14 AM, Mar 30, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-435 to I-70 overnight.

The Kansas City Police Department says shortly after 11:00 p.m. a white Freightliner was traveling south on I-435, taking the ramp to eastbound I-70.

The driver says a pedestrian was on the right side of the roadway and crossed in front of his truck.

He was unable to stop, and struck the pedestrian with the front of the semi-truck.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured in the collision.

KCPD says this is the 15th fatality, compared to 29 traffic fatalities at this time last year.

The victim has not yet been identified.

