Pedestrian struck on southbound US 71 Highway by car involved in multiple hit-and-run incidents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck on the southbound ramp to U.S. 71 Highway, with the driver attempting to flee the incident.

According to Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, a pedestrian was walking on the south side of Bannister Road, crossing the southbound ramp on U.S. 71 Highway towards Three Trails Crossing.

A black Chrysler 200 driving at high speeds struck the pedestrian, throwing them to the windshield.

The pedestrian was then ejected off the hood of the Chrysler and onto the pavement. The Chrysler failed to stay at the scene, and left southbound on the ramp at a very high speed.

According to Grandview and Belton Police Departments, the same Chrysler was involved in two other hit-and-run incidents driving at high speeds.

Grandview police say the Chrysler hit a vehicle in the southbound lane but kept going.

According to Belton police, the same Chrysler involved in both incidents would crash just south of East 155th Street, striking the concrete median and eventually overturning on its side after attempting to pass another car on the left shoulder.

The driver of the Chrysler 200 attempted to flee that scene on foot, but was apprehended by the police. The woman did not suffer any injuries from the incident.

