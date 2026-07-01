Pegah’s set to open new location in old Waldo Cafe spot in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pegah’s Family Restaurants is set to open a new location in the old Waldo Cafe space, KSHB 41 learned Wednesday.

A sign on the door of the now-closed Waldo Cafe at 7531 Wornall Road says the location will be closed on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, for a kitchen remodel.

“Sorry for the inconvenience,” the sign reads.

KSHB 41 Kansas City reporter Megan Abundis reports that Pegah’s owner, Moe Sharifi, told her they are taking over the building.

Sharifi says they plan major upgrades and hope to be open in two to three months.

Pegah’s has five existing locations, including two in Shawnee and one each in Bonner Springs, south Kansas City, Missouri, and in Lee’s Summit.

A message on Wednesday to Waldo Cafe management was not immediately returned. The cafe had not announced its closure on its social media page , though a Facebook post from a person claiming to have been an employee discussed the closing.

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