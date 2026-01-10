People gather at Mill Creek Park for peaceful vigil and 'ICE Out for Good' rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People have begun to gather for a peaceful vigil and "ICE Out for Good" rally at Mill Creek Park near the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

KSHB 41 reporter Braden Bates and photographer Fabian Rosales are currently at the scene where hundreds of people are already filling the park and lining the streets.

KSHB 41

The rally portion of Saturday's event in KCMO is a part of nationwide demonstrations being held in solidarity with Minneapolis after the shooting death of Renee Good, as well as other communities impacted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions.

The event is set to include a moment of silence and remarks from local faith leaders, labor advocates, artists and community organizers.

—