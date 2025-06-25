KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One year after the Highland Park Village Partners took over the Country Club Plaza, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas says he wants to see concrete development plans soon.

In a recent meeting with the owners, Lucas expressed concern about the pace of redevelopment at the iconic Kansas City shopping district.

'People need to see things happen': Mayor Lucas addresses Country Club Plaza progress

He acknowledged the space has seen improved security and cleaner buildings, but continues to struggle with empty storefronts.

"People need to see things happen," Lucas said.

John Batten Mayor Quinton Lucas said he expects to see a clearer plan for the Plaza in the upcoming weeks.

The mayor was candid about his expectations, noting that he had hoped for more progress by this point.

"A narrative of things closing, people leaving, this exodus, is something that we don't want to have be the sole story of the Country Club Plaza," Lucas said. "I know they have plans for what the future is. I think it would be best if we could share those plans quickly."

According to Lucas, the city expects to see a master development plan in the coming weeks, with legislative activity to follow. The plan would lay out what the developer is going to do development and infrastructure-wise, as well as the funds needed from the city.

"I expect pretty robust legislative activity here if not by August, then certainly September, or so," Lucas said. "I asked them to have something done by my birthday. That's August 19th. So, we'll see if I get my birthday wish."

KSHB 41 News received a statement from the Plaza owners. It said in part that they are "actively developing a long-term vision for the Plaza", and ask for patience as they move forward.

Commercial real estate experts suggest patience may be needed.

Ryan Schulteis, brokerage associate at Reese Commercial, said filling retail spaces takes time.

"I wouldn't be worried yet," Schulteis said.

John Batten Ryan Schulteis said the timeline on filling a store can depend on the tenant.

Schulteis said the timeline varies depending on the tenant. Local tenants tend to take less time, whereas corporate businesses typically require multiple levels of approval, making the process longer.

"I think you probably have a mix of some of the tenants are trying to figure out where this is gonna go, how long is it going to take, how much is construction going to impact our business," Schulteis said.

Lucas believes the delay stems from the Plaza's size and necessary infrastructure improvements.

"I've heard conversations of 100 million dollars, perhaps even more in terms of some of the water and sewer issues," Lucas said.

With numerous development projects underway across KCMO, like the West Bottoms and the streetcar, the mayor said he doesn't want the Plaza to fall behind.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area.

