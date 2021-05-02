Perez, Duffy named Royals Player, Pitcher of the Month for April

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals catcher Salvador Perez and left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy have been named Royals Player and Pitcher of the Month for April.

Perez, 30 tied for the team lead with 26 hits in April, 11 of which went for extra bases.

During the 10-game homestand from April 12-21, Perez began with a four-hit game, including the 1,000th hit of his career.

The following night, Perez had two hits and a walk-off pick-off, stopping the potential tying run at third base to end the game.

Perez then topped-off the ten game homestand with a walk-off single in the ninth, becoming the first player in the Majors this season with two walk-off hits. He had four game-winning RBI on the homestand, which matched the American League lead for the entire month of April.

This is Perez's third Royals Player of the Month award, and first since July 2018.

Duffy, 32, went 3-1 with a 0.39 ERA in April, best in the Majors, and the best ERA in any calendar month in Royals history topping the previous record set by Zack Greinke, who had a 0.50 ERA in five April starts in 2009, his Cy Young Award-winning season.

Duffy 0.39 ERA (min. 4 starts) trails only Fernando Valenzuela (0.20 ERA in 1981 and 0.21 ERA in 1985, Roger Clemens (0.28 ERA in 1991 , and Nick Martinez (0.35 ERA in 2015).

He ended the month with no earned runs allowed over his last 12.0 innings.

This is Duffy's seventh Royals Pitcher of the Month award, matching Kevin Appier for third most, trailing only Greinke and Joakim Soria (8 each).