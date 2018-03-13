Person arrested in connection to threat toward Lee's Summit West High School

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – Police say one person was arrested and is being questioned following a social media threat Tuesday toward Lee’s Summit West High School.

A letter sent home to parents from Lee’s Summit West High School Principal Dr. Chad Hertzog said the school received several calls regarding a threat made against the school on SnapChat.

The school notified police, who located and arrested the suspect.

Police say the suspect was not a current student at either the high school or in the district.

Hertzog told parents the school and police plan an “appropriate presence” at the school Wednesday.

Here’s a copy of the letter Hertzog and police sent to parents: