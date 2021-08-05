Watch
Person hit, killed while retrieving ladder from I-49

Courtesy MSHP Troop A
A person was hit and killed while retrieving a ladder from the southbound lanes of Interstate 49 in Grandview on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
Posted at 7:59 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 09:15:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person retrieving a ladder from Interstate 49 was hit and killed on Thursday morning.

The crash happened sometime before 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Blue Ridge Boulevard in Grandview.

Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said someone was trying to retrieve a ladder that was in the roadway when they were hit and killed.

There were three cars involved in the incident and three other people were injured.

Southbound lanes of I-49 were closed for investigation.

