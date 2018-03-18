Person life-flighted after ATV accident in wooded area in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A person was flown to the hospital via Life Fight after an ATV accident Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the City of Independence, crews were called to an area north of the Rock Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant just after 4:33 p.m.

Responding units had to walk or use four-wheel drive vehicles to get to the patient. A helicopter with the Kansas City Police Department was also called in to assist.

Just under an hour later, the patient was located and flown to an area hospital in critical condition.

No other details are available at this time.