Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Personal watercraft rider found unresponsive in Hillsdale Lake, later pronounced deceased

Hillsdale Lake
John Batten/KSHB
Hillsdale Lake
Posted at 9:49 PM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 22:49:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A personal watercraft rider was found unresponsive in Hillsdale Lake near the marina Sunday.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports the rider was pulled from the water onto the marina by bystanders who attempted life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.

Transported to a local hospital for treatment, the rider was later pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene along with Miami County EMS and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

At this time, the cause of death is under investigation.

Further details will be made available Monday, per the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock