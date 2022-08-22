Personal watercraft rider found unresponsive in Hillsdale Lake, later pronounced deceased

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A personal watercraft rider was found unresponsive in Hillsdale Lake near the marina Sunday.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports the rider was pulled from the water onto the marina by bystanders who attempted life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.

Transported to a local hospital for treatment, the rider was later pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene along with Miami County EMS and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

At this time, the cause of death is under investigation.

Further details will be made available Monday, per the sheriff's office.

