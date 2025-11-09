Pet food assistance demand surges as Kansas City families struggle with food insecurity

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

When people struggle to put food on their own tables, their beloved pets often go hungry, too.

But a local Kansas City organization is stepping up to ensure no family member — including the four-legged ones — has to go without a meal.

Uncertainties with her SNAP benefits, on top of other unexpected expenses, have made the last couple of weeks stressful for a Kansas City, Kansas, woman.

“It’s been a struggle. What are we going to do?” she said. “I’m not someone who likes to ask for help, but there are times when you just have to.”

She asked us not to show her face.

“It makes my husband and me feel embarrassed to even have to ask for help,” she explained.

But the woman had to ask for help to make sure Kiki — her cat — has a full belly.

“You’ve got to worry about yourself, but I also worry about my pets,” she said. “They are my children.”

Kiki’s help came in the Heart of America Humane Society van.

Over the weekend, Andrea Knobbe and other volunteers helped feed more than 30 pets.

“Our goal is to keep people and their pets together,” Knobbe said.

Over the last few weeks, Knobbe has seen demand increase by almost 40%.

“You frequently hear, ‘I’ll feed my pet before I feed myself.’ And we don’t want that,” she said.

Volunteer Alexandria Henshaw said it's important to take care of her neighbors, even the ones with four legs.

“We all go through hard times, so I think it’s super important to be there for one another as a community,” Henshaw said. “Everybody deserves the opportunity not to struggle.”

