Phillips 66 in Lone Jack celebrates refurbished gas station with 66-cent per gallon gas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number 66 was lucky for some drivers in Lone Jack Saturday morning.

A Phillips 66, located at 205 South Bynum Road, celebrated its newly refurbished gas station by selling all types of fuel for just $0.66 per gallon.

Phillips 66

The “Get Pumped for 66” promotion, which was only available at the Bynum Road location, started at 10 a.m.

Saturday's promotion was originally supposed to last for 66 minutes, but was extended so everyone could take advantage of it, according to the gas station owners.

A lengthy line of cars pulled up to the gas station to capitalize on the rare opportunity. Watch the scene in the video player below.

Long line at Phillips 66 in Lone Jack

There was also a fuel transport load on site, preventing the gas station from running out of fuel.

Phillips 66

