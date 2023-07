KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Photos show the severity of the weather that struck the Kansas City-area Friday afternoon.

Western parts of the Kansas City-metro area were under a tornado warning Friday afternoon, and now the entirety of the metro is under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Some areas are seeing the after effects of the storm as parts of the metro are under a flash flood warning until 8:30 p.m., such as Lecompton and Lawrence.

Viewers may email photos and videos to pics@kshb.com.

—