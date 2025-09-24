Pickup truck hits building, damaging Kansas City, Missouri, dentist office

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department says a pickup hit a building in the 4600 block of Independence Avenue overnight.

KCFD was called to the scene about 3:15 a.m.

When they got there, they saw a pickup had hit a dentist's office.

KCFD says the occupants of the truck fled the scene.

Dangerous buildings have been notified.

KCFD is on the scene waiting for a crew to arrive to board up and secure the building since there is a large hole in the front of it.

KCFD says no injuries were reported.